WOLFEBORO—Author Titia Bozuwa, whose book, “Defiance,” tells the story of a group of young men and women who resisted Nazi rule in the Netherlands between 1941 and 1945, will sign copies and discuss the book during a visit to the Wright Museum on Tuesday, June 5, at 7 p.m.
While “Defiance” is a fictional work based on the occupation of the Netherlands during World War II, Bozuwa intertwines plenty of historical context and events into the story. She writes from experience, as she detailed in another novel, “In the Shadow of the Cathedral.” Her own family had to endure in the face of occupation. Bozuwa was 8 years old when the Nazis invaded her homeland in 1940.
The Wright Museum’s Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31. For further information and reservations, call 603-569-1212 or visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
