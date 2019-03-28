WOLFEBORO — NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc. recently invested $1,500 to support Family Day and the Antique Car and Motorcycle Show, two major summer events hosted and planned by the Wright Museum of World War II.
The investment, said NFP’s Lorie Hopkins, reflects their belief in community. “By sponsoring the Wright Museum, we are establishing this commitment to the community,” she said.
This commitment, according to museum Executive Director Mike Culver, is particularly important because it supports two family-oriented community events.
“These events are all about the community for both locals and the many people who visit us on these two days,” he said. “These are great events that also align with our mission, which touches on what it means to be an American. We are very grateful for the support from NFP.”
“The Wright Museum is a fixture in the town of Wolfeboro and to outsiders,” added Hopkins. “The knowledge it provides to our community is beyond comparison.”
Family Day takes place Sunday, July 14, while the Antique Car and Motorcycle Show is on Saturday, Aug. 17.
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.