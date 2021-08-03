WOLFEBORO — A grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Arthur and Esther Nighswander Fund, John J. and Priscilla L. Griffin Family Fund, and Walter A. Brooks Fund will substantially improve the Wright Museum’s technology infrastructure.
“This is a grant that will enable us to improve all aspects of our back-office operations, including internal and external communications,” said Executive Director Mike Culver.
In addition to computers, a printer, and subscription to a cloud-based server, the grant provides for technical support.
“So much of our office equipment was outdated, which became more obvious with the pandemic last year when we tried to work from home,” added Culver. “This grant does not just help us secure technology, but it also provides us with the ability to work with a consultant who can offer training and support during this transition to better technology.”
The grant from the Charitable Foundation builds off a prior grant earlier in 2021 from the McIninch Foundation, which invested in an upgrade to the museum’s collection software and several curatorial items.
“Financial support like this is crucial to our operation, as it will increase our efficiency and effectiveness as a staff,” said Culver. “We are thrilled with these capacity-building investments, because they directly impact what we do on a day-to-day basis.”
To learn more about the museum, or support The Wright’s Project25, visit wrightmuseum.org.
