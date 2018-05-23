WOLFEBORO — To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, one of the most important events of the 20th century, the Wright Museum is offering a special exhibition of World War I propaganda posters.
“The exhibit features 17 original WWI posters that are in remarkable condition, especially considering they are all at least 100 years old,” said the museum's assistant curator, Justin Gamache.
The exhibit also features unique artifacts from both the home front and the war front that help portray what life was like during the period. One depicts a soldier in a WWI uniform wearing a typical World War I gas mask.
Other artifacts include a trench periscope used for scouting enemy positions across no-man’s land and some fascinating trench-art shell casings.
“These casings were engraved by soldiers in the trenches to pass time and serve as a remembrance of their service,” Gamache said.
While the Wright Museum's permanent collection focuses exclusively on World War II, its mission includes education about other seminal events that shaped American history. The exhibit, “Propaganda Posters of the First World War,” will be on display throughout the season, ending on Oct. 31. The posters are on loan from the collection of Brewster Ely, with additional artifacts on loan from the collection of Randy Cook.
The Wright Museum of World War II, located in Wolfeboro, is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. It was named as an “Editor’s Pick for Lake Winnipesaukee” in the May/June issue of Yankee Magazine’s Travel New England edition.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
