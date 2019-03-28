Wright Museum preparing to celebrate 25th anniversary
WOLFEBORO — In 2019, the Wright Museum of World War II will celebrate its 25th anniversary, marked by several special events, including a special exhibit created by the Smithsonian Institution.
Titled Righting a Wrong: The Japanese America and WWII, the exhibit is sponsored by The Montrone Family with additional support by Northeast Delta Dental.
“It deals with the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Mike Culver, executive director of the museum. “As a cultural institution and one that focuses on WWII, I felt it was important that The Wright tell this story. I’m thankful to the Smithsonian that we have this opportunity.”
The special exhibit will open on May 1 when the museum opens for the season.
As part of its year-long 25th anniversary celebration, the museum will also host an event on July 23 with two national authors, Patrick O’Donnell and Alex Kershaw, who will speak about D-Day. The event is sponsored by Two International Group.
“They are both well-respected as historians, so this is a chance to experience and learn something entirely unique,” said Culver.
In total, the 2019 season at the museum will feature more than three dozen events and programs, including a dedication ceremony of an expanded Remembrance Garden sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Commemorating those who served in the military, memorial bricks serve as backdrop to a garden that will be open to all. A dedication ceremony for the garden will take place in August.
“The Wright is a regionally significant institution with deep roots in the local community,” said Culver. “It is important we not only invite people from outside into Wolfeboro, but provide locals with the sense this is their museum, too. We are looking forward to a remarkable 2019 and grateful to have so many partners and supporters with us along the way.”
For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.