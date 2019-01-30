WOLFEBORO — While closed to the public in the winter, the Wright Museum of World War II is open to schools for student tours, which Executive Director Mike Culver said is increasingly important.
“World War II is one of the most seminal periods in American history,” he said. “With budget cuts at some schools, World War II history and the concepts that help explain it sometimes get lost.”
This loss, he said, is one that must be filled by other cultural institutions, including the Wright Museum.
“World War II saw dramatic and permanent changes in all aspects of American culture, including the role of women, art, education, the economy, production, politics, racial issues, and so much more,” he noted.
In May of 2019, the museum will host an exhibition, 'Righting a Wrong: The Japanese America and World War II,' created by the Smithsonian Institution, which he said will be particularly important for students.
“It will peel back the layers of a very complicated part of our history through Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor,” he said. “This exhibit will embrace themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago. These themes include immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism, and what it means to be an American.”
Sponsored by The Montrone Family with additional support by Northeast Delta Dental, the exhibit is part part of a national tour that launches Jan. 26 at the Arizona Capitol Museum in Phoenix. The exhibit will be at the Wright Museum from May 1 through July 7.
“There is substantial research that shows students retain a great deal of factual information from field trips to cultural institutions, suggesting that trips effectively convey traditional academic content,” said Culver.
While the exhibit does not open until May, he said he hopes to see as many students at the museum this winter and spring as possible.
“We want them to learn not just from this Smithsonian exhibit, but from all we offer year-round,” he said.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org. To schedule tours, call 603-569-1212, or email donna.hamill@wrightmuseum.org.
