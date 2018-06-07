WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II is offering free admission to fathers on June 17, Father's Day, when accompanied by a paying family member.
The Wright Museum is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The museum focuses on both the American home front the war front during World War II. It is located at 77 Center St., Wolfeboro, on Route 28.
For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(1) comment
LOVE THIS PLACE!
