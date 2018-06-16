WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II was one of four museums along the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail that have made the Union Leader’s list of "Top 10 Places for History Lovers." The other three include the American Independence Museum, the Millyard Museum and Canterbury Shaker Village.
Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum and president of The Trail, said he is excited at the recognition received by member museums. “There are so many extraordinary things to see, learn about and explore within our museums,” he said. “I am proud The Trail is recognized for that and hopeful visitors can visit every museum in each section. While each museum is different in what it offers, every member provides a first-class, unique look at history that is available nowhere else.”
The Wright features more than 14,000 items that commemorate the battlefields and home front of World War II. In the Seacoast Region of The Trail in Exeter, the American Independence Museum educates visitors on Revolutionary history through tours, program and events. Located in the Merrimack Valley Region of The Trail along with Canterbury, the Millyard Museum in Manchester showcases the city’s history of textile mills and offers lectures, tours, concerts and school programs.
In total, there are 17 museums on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail. Stops on The Trail include Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro. For more information, visit www.nhmuseumtrail.org.
