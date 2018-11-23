WOLREBORO — For the Wright Museum of World War II, connecting the past with the future is a cause for celebration next year.
"In 2019, the Wright Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary," said Mike Culver, executive director.
To celebrate this anniversary, the museum plans to host several special exhibitions in 2019 that reflect museum founder David Wright’s focus on the World War II American experience.
In 'Righting a Wrong: The Japanese Americans and World War II,' the museum will examine “one of the more shameful moments for our nation," according to Culver.
"This is an aspect of our history that is very dark, and it is important we help to tell it," he said. "It will be a very powerful, very moving exhibit created by the Smithsonian Institution."
Through photographs of, and words by, World War II-era Americans, 'The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of WWII' exhibit will celebrate how an entire generation’s identity was forged.
The 'Esquire Magazine: The War Years' exhibit will showcase approximately 60 Esquire covers, cartoons, illustrations and photographs.
"During WWII, the publication focused on aspects of American style and culture and provided a momentary respite from the seemingly constant and disheartening media coverage of the war," explained Culver.
In addition to these special exhibits, 2019 will feature new interactive exhibits and informational stands positioned outside on museum grounds. The Remembrance Garden will be completed, and more memorial bricks added to the garden wall.
"There will also be a new season of exciting educational programs and special events to celebrate our anniversary,” he added.
The Wright Museum will reopen in May of 2019, and school tours can be arranged from January to April.
"This is a special place, and we are all so grateful for all those who visit and support us," said Culver. "2019 is going to be a big year for us with exhibits and programs that could put us and Wolfeboro on the national stage."
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org or call 603-569-1212.
