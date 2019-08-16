WOLFEBORO — When visiting Wright Museum, people have a chance for a picture with Rosie the Riveter, the iconic image of hardworking women during World War II popularized in the 1980s.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone to be a ‘Rosie,’” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Visitors can have their pictures taken and then share it on their choice of social media platforms.”
It has also been a hit for volunteers, including Linda Matchett, who said she loves the image itself and the photo opportunity at Wright Museum. “Rosie exemplifies all the ordinary men and women who did extraordinary things during the war, especially those women who went to work and juggled that responsibility with raising their families and keeping their households running,” she said.
Matchett, an author of historical mystery and romantic fiction who sponsored the museum’s recent comedy show, volunteers two days a week. “I learn at least one new thing every time I go because the exhibits are well-presented and well-researched,” she said.
For Culver, the Rosie the Riveter photo opportunity at the museum serves as a fun, albeit poignant source of inspiration. “Women were an integral part of the war effort, and their contributions to the war and American society in general is captured in that iconic image,” he said.
To learn more about Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
