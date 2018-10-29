WOLFEBORO — Recently, Mike Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum of World War II, made a presentation at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord as part of an ongoing effort to promote the importance and relevance of World War II history.
"History museums like the Wright are not only stewards of items from the past, but custodians and interpreters of the dreams, challenges and triumphs that make us who we are," he said.
The visit was part of the Wright Museum’s participation in the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail. The trail has 17 members, including the museum and the New Hampshire Historical Society. Stops on the trail include Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro.
"We promote The Trail as a tourist destination, but we sometimes visit and educate one another on our respective missions," Culver said. "We get a chance to talk about what we do and learn what others do. It makes us a more effective association."
By educating young people, or anyone for that matter, about the America of World War II, he said the Wright Museum serves an important role.
"Through words, objects, music and images, we enable others to see what can be accomplished if people work together toward a common goal," he said. "We help others see that history is a living thing, that it is relevant today. History is in fact the thread that unites all generations."
The Wright Museum is open daily through Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.