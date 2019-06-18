WOLFEBORO — In June, Annie’s Book Stop in Laconia will offer customers 10% off used books when they show a Wright Museum receipt, sticker, or member card.
The special arrangement is part of Wright Museum’s new Business Partner program, which Simone Henderson, co-owner of Annie’s Book Stop, said is especially meaningful.
“The [Wright] Museum is so interesting,” she said. “I believe in them and helping the community.”
Henderson said her connection to Wright Museum is also quite personal, as her father served in the Korean War. “He was a paratrooper,” she said. “He and others have given us the liberties we have today and have kept us protected.”
To learn more about the program, or become a partner, contact Stephanie Buell at 603-569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org. Annie’s Book Stop is located at 1330 Union Ave. in Laconia.
