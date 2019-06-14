LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will open for the season on Wednesday, June 19 and the summer lecture series with a presentation by diver and history buff Hans Hug Jr. at 7 p.m. The program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members, and $5 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.
Hug’s talk, “The Wrecks of Winnipesaukee,” will focus on the underwater history of the lake, showing videos and sonar images of shipwrecks seen while diving, as well as artifacts from below the surface. Hug has been a diver for over 30 years throughout New England. Using sonar equipment, he has located more than 80 wrecks in Lake Winnipesaukee, including large pieces of the original steamer Mount Washington. The program is 80 minutes with time for questions.
For more information about the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society, visit www.lwhs.us. For reservations, email lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or call 603-366-5950.
Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum throughout the summer season. Located at 503 Endicott St. N. next to Funspot in the Weirs. The museum is open and free to the public Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., mid-June through mid-October.
