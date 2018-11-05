WOLFEBORO — Students of Perform It! Stage Company are selling hand-decorated wreaths with a wired bow and natural pine cones. Students assemble the wreaths and offer them with a choice of bow, brick red velvet, glitter gold or silver pattern, red-green or red-navy plaid, or red and green peppermint candy stripes.
The fresh balsam fir wreaths will be ready for Thanksgiving week. They are approximately 22 inches wide, double-sided and cost $25 each. Orders may be placed with any Perform It! student, or by contacting Wendy Plache at wwplache@gmail.com. For more information, find the group on Facebook and Instagram @Perform It! Stage Company, or visit www.PerformItStageCompany.org.
