BOSCAWEN — Rolling Thunder NH-1 will join the New Hampshire Blue Star Mothers during Wreaths Across America at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery this Saturday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will lay wreaths on veterans' graves, and Rolling Thunder is encouraging every volunteer who places a wreath on a veteran's grave to say that veteran's name aloud and take a moment to thank him or her for service to our country.
"It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive," Karen Worcester, executive director of the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, said. "We are not here to 'decorate graves.' We're here to remember not their deaths, but their lives."
The laying of the wreaths on the headstones will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. in an event sponsored by the Blue Star Mothers of New Hampshire.
The cemetery is located at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Donations for wreaths should be made through the Blue Star Mothers of New Hampshire at www.bluestarmothersofnh.org. The organization purchases wreaths locally and provides them for volunteers to place on headstones for Wreaths Across America.
The major function of Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is to publicize the POW-MIA issue: "To educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all previous wars and to help correct the past and to protect future Veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners of War-Missing In Action. We are also committed to helping American Veterans from all wars."
