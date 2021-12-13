BELMONT — Belmont Cemeteries trustees in partnership with Belmont American Legion Post 58 will be holding a Wreath Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Belmont Town Library followed by a wreath laying tour to 14 Belmont cemeteries.
All are invited who wish to join to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.