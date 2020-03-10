LACONIA — What are wildlife resources? Who owns them? What is an endangered species? What is a species, for that matter?
These and many other questions will be the focus of a new program at Prescott Farm in Laconia on Saturday March 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The Wonders of Wildlife (WOW) program will be led by expert NH Fish & Game volunteer docent Richard LaFlamme.
WOW: Here Today: Gone Tomorrow? is an active, introductory education program designed for the most curious among us, with recommended ages ranging from eight to 12, though anyone with a thirst for knowledge is welcome. Some of the most fundamental wildlife conservation and naturalist concerns will be addressed – from understanding the distinctions between endangered species categories and criteria, to what humans can do to lessen their impact on those wildlife species most effected.
The cost to attend is $6 and free for Prescott Farm Members. For additional information or to register go to prescottfarm.org.
