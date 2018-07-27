MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host a woven footstool class on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Instructor Jean Reed will help participants master the art of Shaker tape weaving.
When finished with this four-hour class, participants take home a beautiful handcrafted oak footstool embellished with the Santa Fe Five Pattern. Participants will use 100% cotton Shaker tape and will have several color choices. No previous weaving experience is required, and student will use the instructor's tools.
Tuition is $120 per student and includes a handcrafted oak footstool and Shaker tape selection.
Space is limited to six students and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/ and the gallery's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhcraft/.
