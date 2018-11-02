PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 7, through an exhibit titled “Patriotic Cooperation: The Food Administration Illustrated by the Webster Collection.” There will be a reception taking place in Lamson Learning Commons at the Berona Art Wall, near room 114 from 3-5 p.m.
"Not only is this about the end of the war but largely dedicated to Laurence Webster and his family. Laurence was involved in home front activities, selling Liberty Bonds and managing Local Food Administration initiatives. The Webster family owned land in Holderness and Campton beginning in the late 1800s and they saved everything," said Alice Staples, special collections librarian, University archivist, and associate professor.
The family collection in Spinelli Archives contains more than 30 boxes of papers and photographs from the Webster family of Holderness. This exhibit will include correspondence, pamphlets, posters, recipes, and local records from the family’s past. Participants can expect to taste recipes recommended by the National Food Administration in 1918 to save wheat and other food for the troops and the people of Europe. "Food will win the war—wheat is the test," stated the Food Administration of the U.S. in 1918.
Through internships in the Spinelli Archives, history majors Stephen Chute ’18 and Kennedy Mathis ’19 processed the materials from the Webster Collection. Kennedy then designed the exhibit during her internship with the Museum of the White Mountains. When asked what the most important take away from this process was, she responded, "Sometimes the most interesting artifacts from the past can be found in the bottom of a re-purposed Christmas box just waiting to be discovered."
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
