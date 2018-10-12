MOULTONBOROUGH — Catherine Turgeon will offer tips and tools to help manage chronic pain on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Yoga Jaya in Moultonborough.
Chronic physical pain can be debilitating and life changing. If medications and other treatments don't bring relief, it can be helpful to explore the emotions and lifestyle choices that may be contributing to the pain.
In this new workshop, Turgeon combines her extensive study of life coaching, Emotional Freedom Technique, epigenetics and nutrition to offer helpful information and simple techniques that can ease discomfort and in many cases, relieve it completely.
Yoga Jaya is located at 1040 Whittier Hwy, Moultonborough. The cost of the workshop is $14, or use your class pass. For more information or to sign up for the event, call 603-476-7258, visit www.yogajayanh.com or email info@yogajayanh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.