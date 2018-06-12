LACONIA — The Lakes Region Art Association will host a workshop by Karen Weaver on her use of art Journaling to heal and recover from a brain injury on June 18. She has titled her program, “My Artistic Journey of Healing; From Confusion to Clarity.”
Various forms of artistic expression have played a major part in Weaver's recovery from a traumatic brain injury over ten years ago, from coloring pages meant to challenge a preschooler, to play the fiddle, knitting, and finally art journaling.
An art journal is any kind of journal or book where you can combine imagery with words in order to express yourself. Art journaling is for everyone. No special skills required there is no judgment. It can be a meditative practice, a way to work through your emotions, or just play and exploration.
This presentation is free and open to the public. It will be held at at 7 p.m. at the Woodside Building in the Taylor Community, after a brief LRAA members meeting.
