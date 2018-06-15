CHOCORUA — Global Awareness Local Action will host a workshop on Bee-Friendly Gardens and Landscapes with Cathy Neal on Thursday, June 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Chocorua Public Library.
Dr. Cathy Neal is an Extension Professor and horticulture specialist at the University of New Hampshire. She works with property owners and landscapers to help them select and care for landscape plants in sustainable ways focusing on establishing pollinator habitat, wildflower meadows, and rain gardens. She is the author of several fact sheets and books including Best Plants for New Hampshire Gardens and Landscapes, and Planting for Pollinators in Northern New England.
Dr. Neal will discuss the best plants for bees, how to create a meadow garden, and how to make simple nesting boxes. Participants will plant some seeds and take home a seedling to start their bee-friendly garden. Attendees should come comfortably dressed for the weather.
The Chocorua Public Library is located at 25 Deer Hill Road in Chocorua Village. The cost to participate in the workshop is $15 to hold your place. Pre-registration is specifically requested for this event to be sure enough supplies will be provided. Please register at www.galacommunity.org, or by calling 603-539-6460.
