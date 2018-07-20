PLYMOUTH — “Reflections from Nature: Creating Art with Natural Materials to Inspire Oral and Written Expression” — a workshop for K-6 classroom and art teachers, after-school, out-of-school and community program staff, homeschool parents, and K-12 educators in specialized settings — will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, at Pease Public Library in Plymouth.
Presented by Deborah Stuart and Will Cabell, the workshop will bring together art, writing and ecology, offering teachers creative and engaging ways to help students relate to the natural world, to observe and express their experiences through handmade nature journals, and to create unique constructions (inspired by artist Andy Goldsworthy) using natural materials. Linked to the principles of Universal Design for Learning, it will include focus on students with unique learning needs as well as typical learners.
The workshop is offered by the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire and VSA New Hampshire as part of their Arts In Inclusive Learning collaboration, under a contract with John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and is part of a series of professional development programs presented across the state this summer. The interactive workshops are all based on principles of Universal Design for Learning, which address the needs of all learners, including students with disabilities and other learning challenges.
“Reflections from Nature” also will be offered on July 24 at North Country Education Services in Gorham and on Aug. 10 at the Longview School in Deerfield.
Deborah Stuart has worked for more than 40 years with children in classrooms and as a teaching consultant with a focus on Universal Design for Learning nationally and internationally. She has done extensive training for educators and was a core faculty member for the VSA Arts Institute: Professional Development in Art, Education and Disability. She has led national webinars and programs offered by the Department of VSA and Accessibility at the Kennedy Center, and she is the 2014 recipient of the national VSA Ginny Miller Award for Mentorship.
Will Cabell is a longtime educator, musician, theater artist and puppeteer who has served as a trainer for the Arts Alliance/VSA NH partnership since its inception. He has a master of arts degree in Integrated Arts and served as the art and music programs director for the Monarch School of New England.
To register, go to www.aannh.org. The workshop fee is $40 but discounts are available for Arts Alliance members, team members from a school district and college students. Professional development credits are offered, and partial scholarships are available as needed.
