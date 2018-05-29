LACONIA — Belknap County Servicelink is offering a "New to Medicare" workshop on June 26 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This clinic is free and open to anyone. It will be held at Servicelink located on 67 Water St, Suite #105, in Laconia. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call Lori Raymond at 603-707-5871.
