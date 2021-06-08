MEREDITH — Digital paintings by Marian Federspiel, depicting scenes from Lake Winnipesaukee and the town of Meredith, are on display in the windows and the interior of Meredith Frame Shop, 73 Main Street.
Federspiel lives in Meredith and takes her inspiration from such local iconic places as Sally’s Gut, Spindle Point, Pitchwood Island, Mill Falls Marketplace & Inns, Johnson Bay, Meredith Bay, Fish Cove, and Stonedam Island.
This celebration of the beauty of Meredith and the lake is on view throughout the month of June. A reception open to the public will take place at the shop on Thursday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. Wine from Hermit Woods Winery will be featured.
Visit: mfederspiel.com to see more work by the artist.Meredith Frame Shop, 73 Main Street, Meredith, NH
