GILFORD — Paintings by Lakes Region artist Gerri Harvey are being displayed at the Gilford Public Library throughout the month of July.
Harvey has a passion for the details of the natural world, a passion that leaps off the canvas with vivid colors, light reflections, and familiar landscapes. Her self-expressed goal is "to heighten viewers' appreciation of the natural world by experiencing it through her artwork.’"
Many of her pieces are scenes of Gilford, including the Gunstock River, Lake Winnipesaukee, and several hidden nooks that get taken for granted. Images of her art can be viewed at her website gerriharveyart.com, but it is no substitute for seeing the originals in person.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. for more information, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
