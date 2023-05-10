Jodie Gallant

Jodie Gallant, Lakes Region entrepreneur and owner and business strategist/coach of JMG Business Strategies, announces WORK Lakes Region, LLC, a coworking and event space set to open Fall, 2023 in Lakeport at 51 Elm St. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, Lakes Region entrepreneur and owner and business strategist/coach of JMG Business Strategies, enthusiastically announces WORK Lakes Region, LLC, a coworking and event space set to open Fall, 2023. WORK Lakes Region will be located in Lakeport at 51 Elm St., on the Railroad Avenue side, in the newest Paugus Properties Development to enhance Lakeport and the Greater Laconia — Lakes Region community.

Founded by Gallant, WORK Lakes Region will be a membership based coworking space offering opportunities by the day and the week with flex desks, a private meeting space for 2-8 people, 1-3 person private longer use offices, and a 2-100 person event center. WORK Lakes Region is a community-based solution with exclusive amenities for members like unlimited internet, mail solutions, Google My Business - Official Address allocations, community connection events and more.

