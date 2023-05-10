Jodie Gallant, Lakes Region entrepreneur and owner and business strategist/coach of JMG Business Strategies, announces WORK Lakes Region, LLC, a coworking and event space set to open Fall, 2023 in Lakeport at 51 Elm St. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, Lakes Region entrepreneur and owner and business strategist/coach of JMG Business Strategies, enthusiastically announces WORK Lakes Region, LLC, a coworking and event space set to open Fall, 2023. WORK Lakes Region will be located in Lakeport at 51 Elm St., on the Railroad Avenue side, in the newest Paugus Properties Development to enhance Lakeport and the Greater Laconia — Lakes Region community.
Founded by Gallant, WORK Lakes Region will be a membership based coworking space offering opportunities by the day and the week with flex desks, a private meeting space for 2-8 people, 1-3 person private longer use offices, and a 2-100 person event center. WORK Lakes Region is a community-based solution with exclusive amenities for members like unlimited internet, mail solutions, Google My Business - Official Address allocations, community connection events and more.
Additional programming for leadership, business and personal development will also be added by business coach and brand strategist Jodie Gallant and her team at JMG Business Strategies. As well, this space is designed for local and regional businesses to also host their own events, programming and group services for their communities.
The vision of WORK Lakes Region is to provide an impeccable workspace and a culturally elevated community environment based on the values of growth, leadership, connection and support. With a foundation of acceptance, abundance and appreciation, WORK will provide the ideal space for those looking to create and build upon their leadership and career success.
In this new environment where many are working remotely, WORK Lakes Region is a new way to work where one can still find the connections, camaraderie, support, and space of a traditional office, along with opportunities for continued learning and business support. When you spend most of your time working, your space matters. WORK Lakes Region is perfect for small business owners, remote employees, small business teams, local organizations, and remote students.
If you’re curious about WORK and what it’s all about, you’re invited to join the email list at WORKLakesRegion.com today. As a part of the email community, you’ll get to follow along on the progress and be first to know what’s happening. You’ll get hard hat tours, updates on offerings, opening details, and membership possibilities that best support your needs. Visit WORKLakesRegion.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.