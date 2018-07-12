LACONIA — The New Hampshire Music Festival’s Woodwind Quintet will perform a free concert Sunday, July 15, at 3 p.m., at the Taylor Communities Woodside Building. The performance is part of the 2018 Taylor Community Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire. The event is open to the public.
The quintet consists of Bill Kalinkos, Clarinet; Nicolasa Kuster, Bassoon; David Saunders, Horn; Valerie Watts, Flute; and Shawn Welk, Oboe. Featured music may include selections from Beethoven, Haydn, and Paquito D’Rivera.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
