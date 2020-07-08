MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women's Club traditionally holds yearly bake sale in July to raise money for the scholarship fund. The committee is instead hosting a virtual fundraiser through July 31. The community is invited to make donations to the scholarship fund, and skip the calories. The Women's Club awarded $7,000 in scholarships in June to four students.
To contribute, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org/support-us, or mail a check to Moultonborough Women’s Club, P.O. Box 877, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
