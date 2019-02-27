MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Women’s Club Program Chair Marlene Taussig introduced Robin Sherman, curator at Castle in the Clouds, and Stephanie Poole, the program and volunteer coordinator, for a program on renovations and programs at the Castle, where the facilities are seeing more activities than ever before.
The newest attraction was to open the Castle cellar for inspection, with tours to begin in the spring.
In the meantime, the Moultonborough Recreation Department has been helping with winter activities, and the Carriage House has been offering programs on weekends.
