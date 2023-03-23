LACONIA — The New England Wolves, by winning the NH Tier II state championship in November, will be headed to Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday, March 29, to take part in USA Hockeys National Championships held at the Northtown Center At Amherst, 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Williamsville, New York.

"We are incredibly proud of this group of athletes." commented GM Andrew Trimble. "Coach Guerin and Coach McKenzie have been coaching this group of athletes for several years and this opportunity comes after years of work and dedication."

