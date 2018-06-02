ASHLAND — Brad Wolff will speak on “New Hampshire Soldiers at Gettysburg” at the Ashland Railroad Station Museum on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m.
More than 900 soldiers from New Hampshire took part in the July 1863 Battle of Gettysburg and suffered a staggering 368 casualties in the three-day conflict. It is now regarded as the turning point of the Civil War, as the Confederate advance into Pennsylvania was turned back by the Union Army.
Many of the Granite Staters who fought in the battle were from the towns of this area.
Brad Wolff is a retired teacher who won the New Hampshire Social Studies Teacher of the Year award while teaching in the Ashland School District.
The free program is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will serve refreshments.
The Ashland Railroad Station Museum is located at 69 Depot St., off Route 132, about a half-mile south of its junction with
routes 3 and 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.