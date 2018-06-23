WOLFEBORO — This year's Wolfeboro Independence Day parade will host a special guest: Major Carol Moore, a retired Marine and descendant of founding father Benjamin Franklin. Moore will ride in one of the Wright Museum's World War II era vehicles to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women serving in the Marine Corps.
Moore served in the Marines for nearly 20 years, volunteering in 1974 after graduating from Cornell University. She served as a lieutenant in active duty until 1977 and was then a reserve for 12 more years. She is a veteran of both the Vietnam War and Cold War and received the Armed Forces Reserve medal.
"I volunteered for the Marines because I believe in the universal service – of some sort, not necessarily military service – and our government is of the people and we as citizens are ultimately responsible," Moore said. "I have never missed an opportunity to vote."
In light of the anniversary of women serving in the Marine Corps, Moore discussed some of what she experienced when she first enlisted, demonstrating the growth and inclusion of roles in the service for women. "I graduated from an Ivy League college and then entered the Marine Corps, and it was like entering the Dark Ages," Moore said. "We had no serviceable utility uniforms and were required to wear a girdle all of the time. As women, we had to do our own laundry and our clothing was odd-sized. We had classes on how to apply makeup, and our clothing was all skirts except for some slacks we inherited from the Navy—but all of that was changing."
"The Wright Museum is proud that Major Carol Moore will join in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade," said Wright Museum Executive Director Michael Culver. "Major Moore's distinguished career exemplifies the important role that women in uniform have played in American history, making her a perfect role model to honor the 100th anniversary of women serving in the Marine Corps and this country's Independence Day."
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon on July 4. The procession will travel along Main Street through the center of Wolfeboro.
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org. The Wright Museum is open daily through October 31. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.