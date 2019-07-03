WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Historical Society kicked off the season with its semi-annual Antiques and Crafts Fair at Town Hall, followed by participation in the July 4 parade, where Society members planned to march dressed in period costume.
Don Hargy’s popular and informative downtown walking tour also commenced at 2 p.m. from the Wolfeboro Train Station.
The Clark Museum Complex will open for the summer season, with guided tours, from July 5 through Aug. 31. Hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. As an opening special, there is free admission on Friday, July 5, with the added feature of an Ice Cream Social (also free of charge) to celebrate the Barn completion, from about noon to 1 p.m.
The Lecture Series continues at Clark Barn on the following dates: July 8: June O’Donal, Medicines through Time; Aug. 5: Kim Altomare, The Micmac Tribe; Sept. 9: Dave Warren, Steamships on the Lake.
A new event this year is a workshop in flower arranging with Linda Siracusa, on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at Clark Barn. Participants will go home with a beautiful arrangement and the skills to make their own. A fee of $15 is payable at the door. Pre-registration is required so fresh flowers can be purchased. Call Linda at 603-986-7053 or email lindasflowersandgifts@yahoo.com.
The Historical Figures Tea Fund Raiser returns on Sunday, Aug. 18. Due to the overwhelming response last summer, two seatings are planned. Afternoon tea and light refreshments will be served from 2 to 4 p.m., and evening seating is 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $22, available at Black’s in mid-August.
For more information about the illustrious figures from times past who will be taking tea with guests, look for a series of articles soon to appear in local publications.
