WOLFEBORO — The suspense has been building since the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission announced its Wolfeboro Heritage Awards program earlier this year. Now, the time has come to honor the inaugural winners.
The public is invited to join in the festivities on Wednesday, May 24, at The Village Players, 51 Glendon St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., for a reception, with the awards presentation beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event is free, and light refreshments will be available.
Come see whether that historic property in town that you’ve always admired is being honored. Or, maybe your neighbor who has worked tirelessly to preserve or steward their property is on the list. Or, could it be that that special community volunteer is finally being recognized for preserving and promoting the history of Wolfeboro? Whoever the winners, it promises to be an exciting night.
"We hope these awards will help raise the community’s awareness of the many people who care about our town's heritage and who work to preserve important historic buildings that contribute to the character and quality of life in Wolfeboro," said Maggie Stier, chair of the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission.
Ronn Bronzetti and Sara Reineman of the Lake Winni Team — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty are sponsors of the event.
Among its many activities, the commission currently is overseeing work to catalogue historic resources in Wolfeboro. Following passage of a warrant article last March, the town has hired a preservation consultant to carry out a town-wide survey of Wolfeboro’s historic resources and compile those findings in a report. Work began on that project in September, and the report is expected to be completed later this year.
