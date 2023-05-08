WOLFEBORO — The suspense has been building since the Wolfeboro Heritage Commission announced its Wolfeboro Heritage Awards program earlier this year. Now, the time has come to honor the inaugural winners.

The public is invited to join in the festivities on Wednesday, May 24, at The Village Players, 51 Glendon St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., for a reception, with the awards presentation beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event is free, and light refreshments will be available.

