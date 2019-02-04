MEREDITH — The Wolfeboro Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is updating the town’s 2012 Hazard Mitigation Plan and will meet on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Lodge at Abenaki Ski Area, 390 Pine Hill Road in Wolfeboro, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Residents of Wolfeboro and representatives from neighboring towns are encouraged to attend and provide input.
The committee includes representatives from the fire, police, public works, and planning departments, along with members of the planning board and board of selectmen.
The group will focus on natural hazards that may put Wolfeboro at risk as well as recommendations to protect the safety and wellbeing of town residents.
The most significant areas of concern for Wolfeboro are being reviewed and evaluated through this process; in the 2012 plan these included winter storms and flooding.
For more information, call Fire and Rescue Chief James Pineo, Wolfeboro’s emergency management director, at 603-569-1400 or Susan Slack, principal planner of the Lakes Region Planning Commission at 603-279-5337.
