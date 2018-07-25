WOLFEBORO — Morgan Walton’s hand-painted maps of Lake Winnipesaukee show all 262 islands in perfect accuracy and detail. Area residents and visitors are invited to a special reception at The Art Place on Saturday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., to meet Morgan and view her original map paintings. The show will be on display through Aug. 1.
Concord artist Morgan Walton started her WaterMark Maps business with her father, Scott Walton, when she was a senior in high school. Since then, she has created maps of over 350 locations. Some of them, like her map of Lake Winnipesaukee, have taken over two months to create. The detail that Morgan captures with her watercolors is unmatched.
For more information, visit www.theartplace.biz, call 603-569-6159, or email artplace@metrocast.net.
