WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market will open for the 2018 summer season on Thursday, May 31. The market will be open every Thursday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. through October 4 at Clark Park, 233 South Main Street, in Wolfeboro, rain or shine.
Founded in 2002, the market has grown every year to offer the best that local farms and artisinal food producers have to offer. Board Chair Fred Martin of Carriage Hill Honey expects this season to be better than ever. “We're still accepting vendor applications, so the market will continue to grow during the summer,” says Martin. Market offerings include fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, gourmet mushrooms, fresh fish, cut flowers, meats, honey, herbal products, baked goods, vegan ice cream and a variety of prepared foods. “The board works hard to provide diversity and quality. We have something for everyone. It's a fun market.” Live music is provided by local musicians each week and shaded picnic tables are available, too.
The 2018 season will again “Double SNAP” program for food stamps recipients, who can use their Electronic Benefits Cards (EBT) at the market. With the help of individual and business donations, along with support from the market itself, cardholders will receive shopping tokens that allow them to spend two dollars for every one dollar withdrawn from their EBT cards. The market board has set a goal this year to raise $10,000 to support the Double SNAP program, and tax-deductible dontations are welcome. “We're working with local agencies now to get the word out. Helping to make fresh, nutritious food more affordable to the community is really important to us,” said Martin. “We're grateful for every donation we receive.”
The Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market, a non-profit member organization, is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and was founded in 2002. It is a 501 C(3) organizations and tax-deductible donations are welcome. Visit the Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market on Thursdays, from 12:30 to 4:30 at Clark Park in Wolfeboro.
Find more information online at www.WolfeboroAreaFarmersMarket.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wolfeboroareafarmersmarket.
