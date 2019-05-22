MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will offer a free discussion with WMUR’s Hayley LaPoint on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the Meredith Community Center.
As one of WMUR’s meteorologists, LaPoint will share her knowledge and insight into the world of weather. She will show a presentation, and welcomes questions or comments in regards to the weather. The presentation will last about an hour, with time for questions afterward.
For more information or questions, contact the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department at 603-279-8197.
