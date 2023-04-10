PLYMOUTH — The public is invited to the Starr King Unitarian Universalist Wizard of Oz themed auction, "There's No Place Like Home," on Saturday, April 15.
5:30 p.m. — Doors open for Silent Auction and hors d’oeuvres.
6:30 p.m. – Talent Show entertainment by special musical and drama guests.
7:30 p.m. – Live Auction mid-way through the entertainment.
The annual FUNdraiser returns after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID, and will feature a spirited evening of music, food, and lively auction bidding.
There are over 200 items in the silent auction to bid on, including jewelry, home-baked pies and bread, gourmet dinners, gift certificates to many of your favorite local businesses, and exciting activities such as a brewery tour, day on the lake, dog-sitters and more. If you love raffles, you can try your luck to win one of seven baskets, such as gourmet food items from Chase St. Market, fancy coffee supplies, wine and candy. The live auction features select experiences and services that are sure to elicit competitive bidding.
Delicious and creative hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening, including wine and beer.
This is a family friendly evening, so come on out with friends and neighbors for a unique night out. Wizard of Oz themed costumes or red shoes are optional, but highly encouraged.
