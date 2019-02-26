HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association has declared its 22nd annual Winterfest to be another success.
With sunny skies, plenty of snow, open ice skating, and a record turnout on Feb. 16, Winterfest proved to be a fun winter event celebrating the beauty and wonders of Squam Lake in the winter and promoting the protection of the lakes and surrounding watershed.
Indoors, the association's center great room was bursting with good company and the aroma of nine types of hearty chili recipes from local area restaurants. Winterfest visitors sampled and voted on their favorite chili for the cook-off. The Manor on Golden Pond was voted best chili for the eighth time since the contest started in 2003.
Also participating in the competition were Six Burner Bistro, Walter's Basin, Golden Pond Country Store, the Common Man in Ashland, Sunshine & Pa's Restaurant, Rubbin’ Butts BBQ, the Common Café & Tavern in Rumney, and Hart’s Turkey Farm.
Outside, visitors cruised on the pond hockey rink and played mini golf in the cleared cove. A campfire blazed by the waterfront where children roasted marshmallows and sipped hot cocoa.
Every year, ice enthusiasts are able to demo nordic skates provided by Jamie Hess of The Nordic Skater. Other huge hits this year were ice fishing demos by Bob Livens and Squambat kitewing demos by Martin Kimbell of Kimbell Designs.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center provided a live animal exhibit that proved to be a crowd favorite.
Rebecca Hanson, director of conservation, at the Squam Lakes Association, said, “We couldn’t have asked for better weather, temperatures, or enthusiasm from the community. Everyone had a great time.”
Sponsors for the event included Meredith Village Savings Bank, The Cottage Place on Squam Lake, The Vintage Market on Squam Lake, The Common Man, Dunkin' Donuts, Forbes Bakery in Plymouth, and EM Heath Supermarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.