GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Jan. 27. Meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at noon for a potluck lunch. Participants are asked to bring an appetizer, salad, main dish or dessert to share with the group. Accompanying recipes are also appreciated. Coffee, tea and water will be provided. Participants are asked to RSVP with their dish by Thursday, Jan. 23. For more information or to RSVP, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.