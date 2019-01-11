CONCORD — Enjoy winter activities in downtown Concord Jan. 23-26, during Winter Fest 2019. There will be an ice carving competition and demonstrations, themed ice bars with luge, outdoor activities for all ages, the opportunity to meet an NHL player, and more.
Scheduled to coincide with the Black Pond Ice Hockey Tournament, and NHTI's Winter Fling and Dancing with the Concord Stars, WINTER FEST is presented by InTown Concord, The Hotel Concord, Red River Theatres, O Steaks and Seafood, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, and the City of Concord.
Spectators will enjoy ice carving demonstrations and meeting some of the carvers on Friday, Jan. 25, starting at 4 p.m., followed by a competition on Saturday, Jan. 26, starting at 11 a.m.. Carvings will be judged by a panel led by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. The Hotel Concord will award prizes to the top three carvers, plus a People’s Choice award. Ice carving demonstrations are free and open to the public, and proceeds from the event will be donated to InTown Concord, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, the White Park Skate House, the Coalition to End Homelessness, and the Friendly Kitchen.
O Steaks & Seafood will be serving a variety of specialty drinks from four themed ice bars with a luge on the patio from 4-10 p.m., with giveaways every 30 minutes. Free admission on Friday night for anyone wearing a hockey jersey.
Concord’s boutiques will host a Winter Shopping Stroll, with the chance to win Downtown Dollars all weekend.
Games and activities for kids and families will include a corn hole tournament starting Friday, Jan. 25, with finals on Saturday, Jan. 26, giveaways, and the opportunity to meet an NHL player. Warm-up stations along Main Street will offer hot cocoa, hot cider, and s’mores.
Complimentary shuttle service will be provided between downtown and the Black Ice Hockey Tournament at Winter Park.
Parking is available in the covered garage located in the Capital Commons Parking Garage, with access via Storrs Street.
To enter the ice carving competition, contact Sue O’Donnell at 603-504-3500, ext. 4004, or email sodonnell@hotelconcordnh.com.
For more information, visit www.intownconcord.org.
