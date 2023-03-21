The Winnisquam Watershed Network has begun a project to address pollution sources identified in the recently completed Lake Winnisquam Watershed-Based Plan. Three high priority sites that discharge excess sediment and nutrients to the lake have been selected for the design and installation of structural Best Management Practices to manage stormwater. Funding for this project is provided in part by a Watershed Assistance Grant from the NH Department of Environmental Services with Clean Water Act Section 319 funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The WWN will partner with the City of Laconia to address erosion at the city-owned park at the terminus of Gale Ave. caused by road runoff and wave action along the shoreline. In Meredith, the WWN will work with the town and members of the Deer Park Association to manage stormwater runoff and reduce erosion at the association’s beach. The final site is in Sanbornton, where the WWN will partner with that town to better manage drainage from Kaulback Road where it discharges into Black Brook, a tributary to Lake Winnisquam.
The engineering firm of Comprehensive Environmental Inc. of Merrimack has been engaged to provide design and permitting services. The WWN is hoping to begin construction at the three sites later this year.
Although Winnisquam has excellent water quality it does, like other lakes in the region, face challenges. For the first time in several years there were two documented blooms of potentially harmful cyanobacteria on the lake last summer. Harmful algae blooms are caused in part by excess nutrients, particularly phosphorus, in the water. The Lake Winnisquam Watershed Based Plan, completed in July 2022, identified over 100 sites in the watershed that are sources of nonpoint pollution and outlined measures to be undertaken to reduce phosphorus loading and protect the water quality of the lake into the future. This project is the first step in the implementation of the plan. For more information on this project and the work being done by the Winnisquam Watershed Network visit winnisquamwatershed.org.
