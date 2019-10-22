TILTON — The Winnisquam Regional School District Long Range Planning Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Winnisquam Regional Middle School, to gather public input on the future of the elementary schools.
The forum is hosted by Winnisquam Regional School Board and members of the planning committee. For more information, visit www.wrsdsau59.org. Child care will be available provided. The forum will be video recorded and presented live online, available by visiting www.wrsdsau59.org.
