TILTON — The Winnisquam Regional School District will hold their 9th Annual Dinner for the Community on Dec. 14, from 5-7 p.m. in the High School Cafetorium.
The dinner is held each year to thank the community for supporting the schoolchildren and the district. This complimentary meal will feature oven-roasted turkey, potatoes, gravy, squash, stuffing, and rolls.
The evening is made possible by donations from Surowiec Farm, M. Saunders Produce, Central Paper, Performance Food Group and Coca-Cola, and Fantini Bakery.
