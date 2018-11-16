TILTON — Winnisquam Regional Middle School was recently recognized by New Hampshire Partners in Education as a Blue Ribbon School for the efforts of school volunteers during the 2017-2018 school year.
The middle school also was named a Gold Circle Partners School, celebrating the valuable partnerships between the school's volunteer programs and local businesses.
Winnisquam Regional Middle School has established many connections with local businesses and community organizations, and said the school community appreciates the dedication and effort of the partners.
Volunteer and other resource support from organizations in the community help the school to balance its resources to provide students with the best educational opportunities possible, the administration said.
