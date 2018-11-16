Winnisquam Regional Middle School partners include Rich Ort, Tilton Police Department, and Deb Di Nola, Freudenberg-NOK, who join WRMS PTO members Danielle Colarusso and Cenanne Sanders and partners Lisa and Chuck Drew of ECIO; Les Greenleaf and Richard Rajotte of N.H. Veterans' Home; Chris Chmielewski, Highland Mountain Bike Park; and Quentin McKenney of Aroma Joe's. (Courtesy photo)