TILTON – The Winnisquam FFA Chapter had 24 members test their skills at the Deerfield Fair on Sept. 28. Each year, over 300 agricultural education students from around New Hampshire compete in horticulture, dairy, forestry and tractor driving. Winnisquam fielded teams in the dairy cattle judging, tractor driving and woodsmen’s events this year.
The judging competition, results of which are yet to be released, included multiple classes of dairy cows. Each class, consisting of four animals, was of a different breed and students were expected to rank the animals from best to worst. Over 100 students from seven FFA chapters participated.
The tractor driving contest, a two-person team event, exhibits skills including steering through an obstacle course and using a mini excavator, among others. Laura-May Swain and Elyssa Manning of Winnisquam’s team placed second overall.
The woodsmen’s competition is a series of challenges, including two-person cross-cut, log rolling, tree identification, pulp toss and bow. Seven schools and over 100 students competed for trophies in the timed contests. Winnisquam FFA members scored ribbons in four of the woodsmen events.
All 24 Winnisquam participants are enrolled in high school agricultural science classes and are members of the FFA, from Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Inter-Lakes, Franklin and Merrimack Valley high schools.
The FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, is a national organization of members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Visit www.nhffa.org for more information.
