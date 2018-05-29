MEREDITH — The Common Man family in New Hampshire is hosting its thirteenth annual charitable Winnipesaukee Wine Festival featuring samples of more than 100 wines, beers and spirits from around the world to benefit the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains’ leadership development programs for girls.
A partnership between The Common Man Family of Restaurants and The Martignetti Companies of New Hampshire, the festival will take place on Thursday, June 28 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at Church Landing in Meredith. The event is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, with promotional support from Minuteman Press in Plymouth.
Featuring wine, craft beers and spirits from local, national and international producers, the event includes a VIP room in the Carriage House at Church Landing, offering exclusive wines and a commemorative glass. Tickets to the VIP room are $125, which also includes access to the Grand Tasting. Tickets to the Grand Tasting are $75 in advance and $85 at the door, while supplies last. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/winniwinetix2018, at Lakehouse Restaurant in Meredith, or by calling 888-474-9686. Space is limited and advanced tickets are suggested.
Participating in the 13th Annual Winnipesaukee Wine Festival are Caymus Vineyards, J Lohr Winery, Michael David Winery, Santa Margherita USA, William Grant & Sons, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 603 Brewery, Tamworth Distilling, Amoskeag Beverages and Cisco Brewery of Nantucket, among others. Triple 8 will serve custom martinis down a luge ice sculpture created by Jeff Day of Rumney.
The Common Man, Lakehouse Grille, Camp, Town Docks, Lago, The Corner House Inn, Ooo La La Creative Cakes, Six Burner Bistro, Ben & Jerry’s and other local restaurants will provide hors d’oeuvres and food to accompany the wines. Guests will enjoy live jazz music by Dave Tonkin, and numerous prizes will be up for grabs at a live auction and raffle, including a seaside getaway in Nantucket, an overnight stay at Church Landing at Mill Falls in Meredith and a getaway to an Adirondack-style cabin. Silent auction items presented by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will be up for bid, and Girl Scouts will attend to welcome guests, network, and talk about opportunities for G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders), along with the benefits of Girl Scouting and the positive impact they have as future leaders and advocates for change.
For attendees wishing to stay overnight for the Wine Festival, Mill Falls at the Lake offers Winnipesaukee Wine Festival rates. They are $139 for Mill Falls and $159 for a Mill Falls lake view room. Standard rooms at Bay Point and Chase House are $179, and $209 at Church Landing. There is a $50 upgrade fee for Jacuzzi rooms. Cottages and Lodges are discounted at 15% off the normal rate. Book online at millfalls.com or call 800-622-6455 and mention you are attending the Winnipesaukee Wine Festival. Room availability is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is recognized throughout New Hampshire and Vermont as a leading expert on girls. Their innovative leadership programs help girls discover, connect, and take action as they develop strong values, a social conscience, and a deep sense of self and their potential. Serving more than 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, girls discover the fun, friendship, and power of girls together. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org for more information.
Founded in 1971, the Common Man family in New Hampshire is made up of 16 restaurants, two Inns, a Spa and Salon, Company Store, The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center and the new The Barn on the Pemi wedding and event center. For more information about The Common Man, visit thecman.com or become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thecmannh and find them on Twitter and Instagram @thecmannh.
