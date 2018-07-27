MEREDITH — A total of $21,000 was recently raised by The Common Man Family and Martignetti Companies of New Hampshire at the 13th annual Winnipesaukee Wine Festival in Meredith to benefit Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
The night’s proceeds benefit leadership development programs for girls around New Hampshire and Vermont, as Girl Scouts participate in troop settings, learn new outdoor skills at day and resident camps, explore their interests in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), enact far-reaching changes through civic engagement, and take action to make positive and sustainable changes through community and council-wide events.
“We are so grateful to The Common Man Family and Martignetti Companies,” said Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Chief Executive Officer Patricia Mellor. “The event was fun, delicious and a great success. What’s more, of the nearly 200 in attendance, we are so pleased to have signed up more than fifty new members of our Alumnae Association!”
The festival took place at Church Landing, where wine, craft beer and spirits from local, national and international producers were offered for tasting, along with food from The Common Man, Lakehouse Grille, Camp, Town Docks, Lago, The Corner House Inn, Ooo La La Creative Cakes, Six Burner Bistro, Ben & Jerry’s, and other local restaurants. Silent and live auctions featuring weekend getaways, wine tastings, tickets for concerts and plays, boutique baskets and more added to the evening’s festivities.
For more information about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
